Consumer Sector Update for 05/26/2021: GME,DKS,SKY,JWN

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was maintaining a 1.1% rise.

In company news, Gamestop (GME) gained over 15% on after The Block Crypto website said the retail chain was working to develop a nonfungible token platform powered by the Ethereum platform.

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) climbed more than 16% after the retailer reported non-GAAP Q1 net income $3.79 per share, reversing a $1.71 per share loss a year earlier and crushing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.19 per share in adjusted profit. Revenue increased 120% year over year to $2.92 billion, topping the $2.22 billion Street view.

Skyline Champion (SKY) was 19% higher after the builder of modular homes reported non-GAAP net income of $0.62 per share for its Q4 ended April 3, up from $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, while net sales grew 49% to $447.6 million. Wall Street was expecting normalized Q4 earnings of $0.35 per share on $383.7 million in sales.

To the downside, Nordstrom (JWN) dropped 6.1% after the department-store retailer overnight reported a Q1 loss of $1.05 per share, improving on its $3.33 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.60 per share net loss for the three months ended May 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.