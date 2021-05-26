Consumer Sector Update for 05/26/2021: DKS, SKY, JWN

Discretionary spending stocks rallied Wednesday, leaving staples behind. The SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rose 1.2% while the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipped 0.1%.

In company news, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) climbed nearly 16% after the retailer reported non-GAAP Q1 net income $3.79 per share, reversing a $1.71 per share loss a year earlier and crushing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.19 per share in adjusted profit. Revenue increased 120% year-over-year to $2.92 billion, topping the $2.22 billion Street view.

Skyline Champion (SKY) also was almost 16% higher after the bulder of modular homes reported non-GAAP net income of $0.62 per share for its Q4 ended April 3, up from $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, while net sales grew 49% to $447.6 million. Wall Street wa expecting normalized Q4 earnings of $0.35 per share on $383.7 million in sales.

Nordstrom (JWN) dropped 5% after the department-store retailer overnight reported a Q1 loss of $1.05 per share, improving on its $3.33 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.60 per share net loss for the three months ended May 1.

