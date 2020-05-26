Consumer Sector Update for 05/26/2020: HIBB, KAR, AMWD, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining in Tuesday's pre-bell trading. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were more than 1% higher, while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were up more than 2% recently.

Hibbett Sports (HIBB) was climbing past 10% even as it reported adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share that slumped from $1.61 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had an average adjusted earnings estimate of $0.43 per share.

KAR Auction Services (KAR) was up more than 7% after it reported a placement of $550 million in newly issued perpetual convertible preferred stock of KAR Global.

American Woodmark (AMWD) was more than 2% higher after posting fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings per share of $1.33 compared with $1.87 in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted EPS of $1.51.

