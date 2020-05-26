Consumer Sector Update for 05/26/2020: CCO,ARES,CROX,WTRH,TRUE

Consumer stocks eased slightly heading into Tuesday's close, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.9% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding about 1.8% in value.

In company news, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) recently turned nearly 2% lower, giving back an earlier gain that followed a new regulatory filing showing funds affiliated with Ares Management (ARES) now own roughly 5.9% of the billboard advertising company's stock. Ares paid more than $68.7 million to acquire nearly 27.5 million Clear Channel Outdoor shares on the open market since March 25 and said it may talk about its performance, business prospects and potential strategic moves with management and board members from time to time.

Crocs (CROX) climbed more than 9% after The Wall Street Journal reported the shoe company was the only footwear brand tracked by the NPD Group to post sales growth during March as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the US. The company also was one of two to post sales growth during April despite most retail stores throughout the country closing in a bid to limit the spread of the disease.

TrueCar (TRUE) rose 3.1%. The auto e-commerce company Tuesday said it was expecting its ALG subsidiary will report selling around 1.08 million units during May, down 32% from year-ago levels. ALG also is projecting a seasonally adjusted annualized rate for light vehicle sales this month of 1.01 million units, or about 21% under the same month last year.

Waitr Holdings (WTRH) was hanging on for a 2% advance after the food ordering and delivery company Tuesday announced a new partnership adding the Five Guys restaurant chain to its delivery network, effective immediately.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.