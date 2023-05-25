Consumer Sector Update for 05/25/2023: DLTR, BBY, RL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.6% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently gaining 0.08%

Dollar Tree (DLTR) was retreating by more than 12% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.47 per diluted share, down from $2.37 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.54.

Best Buy (BBY) was up more than 6% after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $1.15 per diluted share, down from $1.57 a year earlier but still exceeding the $1.10 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Ralph Lauren (RL) was climbing past 5% after it reported Q4 fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.90 per diluted share, compared with $0.49 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.60.

