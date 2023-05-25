News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 05/25/2023: DLTR, BBY, RL, XLP, XLY

May 25, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.6% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently gaining 0.08%

Dollar Tree (DLTR) was retreating by more than 12% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.47 per diluted share, down from $2.37 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.54.

Best Buy (BBY) was up more than 6% after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $1.15 per diluted share, down from $1.57 a year earlier but still exceeding the $1.10 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Ralph Lauren (RL) was climbing past 5% after it reported Q4 fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.90 per diluted share, compared with $0.49 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
