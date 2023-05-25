Consumer Sector Update for 05/25/2023: DISH, AEO, ELF

Consumer stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) falling 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.4%.

In company news, DISH Network (DISH) is in talks with Amazon (AMZN) to sell wireless plans for its mobile phone service through Amazon's US website, The Wall Street Journal reported. DISH shares were gaining 8% while Amazon was down 1.9%.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) shares fell past 13% after the company posted weaker fiscal Q1 earnings and lowered its guidance for annual fiscal revenue.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) shares were up almost 20% after it posted forecast-beating fiscal Q4 results.

