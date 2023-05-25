News & Insights

Markets
BG

Consumer Sector Update for 05/25/2023: BG, DISH, AEO, ELF, AMZN

May 25, 2023 — 03:52 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were lower late Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) falling 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) easing 0.5%.

In company news, Bunge (BG) is in talks to merge with its agricultural commodities rival Glencore-backed Viterra, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Bunge shares were gaining 3.5%.

DISH Network (DISH) is in talks with Amazon (AMZN) to sell wireless plans for its mobile phone service through Amazon's US website, The Wall Street Journal reported. DISH shares were gaining 6.7% while Amazon was down 1.3%.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) shares fell past 11% after the company posted weaker fiscal Q1 earnings and lowered its guidance for annual fiscal revenue.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) shares were up almost 20% after it posted forecast-beating fiscal Q4 results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BG
DISH
AEO
ELF
AMZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.