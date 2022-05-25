Consumer Sector Update for 05/25/2022: VVV,JWN,SGHC

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Wednesday trading after new data showed a 0.4% increase in US durable goods orders during April, trailing market expectations for a 0.6% rise last month.

At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) was sliding 0.4%, and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 2.3%.

In company news, Valvoline (VVV) climbed 8.9% after the vehicle-services chain late Tuesday said it acquired the 50% stake in its VCA Solutions battery distribution joint venture it didn't already own from its former JV partner.

Nordstrom (JWN) rose over 11% after the retailer raised its forecast for sales growth during its current Q2 ending in July and also increased its FY22 earnings outlook above prior Wall Street expectations for this year.

Super Group (SGHC) slumped almost 21% after the online sports-betting company overnight reported a Q1 net loss of 0.33 euros ($0.35) per share, reversing an 0.08 euro per share profit during the March quarter last year. Analyst estimates were not available.

