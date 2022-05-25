Consumer Sector Update for 05/25/2022: VGFC,L.TO,VVV,JWN,SGHC

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher in Wednesday trading after data showed a 0.4% increase in US durable goods orders during April, trailing market expectations for a 0.6% rise last month.

At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) was rising 0.1%, reversing a midday slide, and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 3.1%.

In company news, Very Good Food (VGFC) soared over 118% on Wednesday after the plant-based cheese and meats producer said it was partnering with Canadian retailer Loblaw (L.TO) to expand its retail distribution.

Valvoline (VVV) climbed almost 13% after the vehicle-services chain late Tuesday said it acquired the 50% stake in its VCA Solutions battery distribution joint venture it didn't already own from its former JV partner. The Wall Street Journal reported that Valvoline is in preliminary talks for a potential sale of its global products business to Saudi Aramco.

Nordstrom (JWN) rose over 13% after the retailer raised its forecast for sales growth during its current Q2 ending in July and also increased its FY22 earnings outlook above prior Wall Street expectations for this year.

Among decliners, Super Group (SGHC) slumped more than 23% after the online sports-betting company overnight reported a Q1 net loss of 0.33 euros ($0.35) per share, reversing an 0.08 euro per share profit during the March quarter last year. Analyst estimates were not available.

