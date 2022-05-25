Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 05/25/2022: DKS, WEN, JWN, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.26% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently declining by 0.62%.

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) shares were 12% lower after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $2.85 per diluted share, down from $3.79 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $2.53.

Wendy's (WEN) largest shareholder, Trian Fund Management, said it plans to explore and assess the possibility of participating in a potential deal with respect to the quick-service restaurant company to enhance shareholder value, either alone or with third parties. Wendy's shares were recently up more than 8%.

Nordstrom (JWN) shares were climbing past 3% after the company reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.06 per share, narrower than a loss of $0.64 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $0.05.

