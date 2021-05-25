Consumer Sector Update for 05/25/2021: SHAK,BBIG,RIDE

Consumer stocks were mixed and mostly little changed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) down less than 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) inched 0.2% higher.

In company news, Shake Shack (SHAK) climbed 6.8% after a Goldman Sachs upgrade of the restaurant chain's stock to buy from neutral coupled with a $2 increase in its price target to $109, while Wedbush raised its price target by $4 to $118, citing an "overdone" pullback.

Vinco Ventures (BBIG) slid 5.2% after the digital media company Tuesday reported a loss of $3.28 per share for its Q1 ended March 31, reversing a $0.13 per share profit for the same quarter in 2020 and upstaging a 31% increase in revenue year-over-year. Analyst estimates were not available.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) tumbled 8.6% after the electric truck-maker late Monday reported a Q1 net loss of $0.72 per share, missing Wall Street estimates and warning it will likely need to raise additional capital while also cutting its FY21 production forecast in half.

