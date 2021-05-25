Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 05/25/2021: MMYT, CBRL, BALY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining in pre-bell Tuesday trading. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.04% higher while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.45% recently.

MakeMyTrip (MMYT) was almost 5% higher after saying it swung to fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share from an adjusted loss of $0.17 per share a year earlier.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) was advancing by more than 2% as it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.51, compared with $1.81 loss per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.24.

Bally's (BALY) has launched the beta version of its sportsbook mobile app Bally Bet in Colorado, which marks its entry into the mobile sports betting market, according to a statement. Bally's was recently up more than 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

