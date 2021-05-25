Consumer Sector Update for 05/25/2021: JBT,SHAK,BBIG,RIDE

Consumer stocks were ending narrowly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF declining less than 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.3%.

In company news, John Bean Technologies (JBT) fell 5.6% after the food processing company disclosed plans for a $350 million private placement of convertible senior notes due 2026.

Vinco Ventures (BBIG) slid 7.2% after the digital media company reported a Q1 net loss of $3.28 per share, reversing a $0.13 per share profit for the same quarter in 2020 and upstaging a 31.3% increase in revenue over year-ago levels.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) tumbled 8.9% after the electric truck-maker reported a Q1 net loss of $0.72 per share, missing Wall Street estimates and warning it would likely need to raise additional capital while also cutting its FY21 production forecast in half.

Among gainers, Shake Shack (SHAK) climbed 4.7% after a Goldman Sachs upgrade of the restaurant chain to buy from neutral coupled with a $2 increase in its price target for the stock to $109 a share. Wedbush also raised its price target for Shake Shack shares by $4 to $118 a share, citing an "overdone" market pullback.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.