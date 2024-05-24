News & Insights

Markets
ROST

Consumer Sector Update for 05/24/2024: ROST, LCID, PTON

May 24, 2024 — 01:56 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 1.2%.

In corporate news, Ross Stores (ROST) shares were up more than 8% after several analysts raised their price targets on the stock following the company's forecast-beating Q1 performance.

Lucid (LCID) said it will terminate 400 employees, or 6% of its workforce, as part of a restructuring plan to cut costs amid a soft electric vehicle market. Its shares fell 1.3%.

Peloton (PTON) has obtained a $1 billion loan to refinance debt, including a 2026 bond, the Financial Times reported late Thursday. Peloton shares were shedding 1.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROST
LCID
PTON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.