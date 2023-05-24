News & Insights

Markets
WOOF

Consumer Sector Update for 05/24/2023: WOOF, FRPT, ANF, KSS

May 24, 2023 — 03:58 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were lower late Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.4%.

In company news, Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF) shares tumbled 18% after its fiscal Q1 earnings more than halved from a year earlier, despite higher sales.

Freshpet (FRPT) activist investor Jana Partners intends to nominate four directors to the pet food company's board as it prepares to start a proxy battle with the company, The Wall Street Journal reported. Freshpet shares were down 1.4%.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) lifted its full-year sales growth guidance after reporting that fiscal Q1 sales increased more than expected amid strength in the US and Asian markets. Shares surged 31%.

Kohl's (KSS) was up 7.6% after the company unexpectedly reported a fiscal Q1 profit even as sales narrowly missed analysts' estimates. The department store chain operator also reiterated its full-year guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WOOF
FRPT
ANF
KSS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.