Consumer Sector Update for 05/24/2023: WOOF, FRPT, ANF, KSS

Consumer stocks were lower late Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.4%.

In company news, Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF) shares tumbled 18% after its fiscal Q1 earnings more than halved from a year earlier, despite higher sales.

Freshpet (FRPT) activist investor Jana Partners intends to nominate four directors to the pet food company's board as it prepares to start a proxy battle with the company, The Wall Street Journal reported. Freshpet shares were down 1.4%.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) lifted its full-year sales growth guidance after reporting that fiscal Q1 sales increased more than expected amid strength in the US and Asian markets. Shares surged 31%.

Kohl's (KSS) was up 7.6% after the company unexpectedly reported a fiscal Q1 profit even as sales narrowly missed analysts' estimates. The department store chain operator also reiterated its full-year guidance.

