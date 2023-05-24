Consumer Sector Update for 05/24/2023: ANF, URBN, KSS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) unchanged and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently down 0.27%.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) was rallying past 15% after it posted fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.39 per diluted share, swinging from an adjusted per-share loss of $0.27 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $0.02.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) was gaining more than 13% in value after it reported Q1 diluted EPS of $0.56, up from $0.33 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.35.

Kohl's (KSS) was more than 12% higher after it reported fiscal Q1 EPS of $0.13, up from $0.11 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.41 per share, if comparable.

