Consumer Sector Update for 05/24/2022: ANF,LYFT,FSR

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 2.8%.

In company news, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) was plunging over 30%, staying within close range of its more than 31% slide to its lowest share price since November 2020 that followed the retailer reporting a surprise Q1 net loss and cutting its FY22 sales forecast, now projecting sales to be flat to 2% above year-ago levels compared with its prior guidance looking for 2% to 4% growth. The company also said it plans to shutter 30 stores this year.

Lyft (LYFT) slid almost 15% after Bernstein Tuesday began coverage of the ride-hailing company with a market perform stock rating and raised its price target for Lyft shares by $8 to $30.

Fisker's (FSR) dropped nearly 14% after the electric vehicles company Tuesday announced plans for a $350 million at-the-market stock sale managed by JPMorgan Securities and Cowen & Co, with net proceeds used to fund technology development and other general corporate purposes.

