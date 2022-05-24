Markets
ANF

Consumer Sector Update for 05/24/2022: ANF, AAP, WOOF, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.29% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was slipping past 1% recently.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) was retreating by more than 31% as it posted a fiscal Q1 adjusted loss of $0.27 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.67 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.08.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $3.57 per diluted share, up from $3.34 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for $3.59. Advance Auto Parts was down more than 2% recently.

Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) was climbing past 7% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share, flat with a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.15.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANF AAP WOOF XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular