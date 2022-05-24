Consumer Sector Update for 05/24/2022: ANF, AAP, WOOF, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.29% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was slipping past 1% recently.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) was retreating by more than 31% as it posted a fiscal Q1 adjusted loss of $0.27 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.67 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.08.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $3.57 per diluted share, up from $3.34 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for $3.59. Advance Auto Parts was down more than 2% recently.

Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) was climbing past 7% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share, flat with a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.15.

