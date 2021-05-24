Consumer Sector Update for 05/24/2021: NIO,BYND,TSCO.L,DKS,VVNT

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 1.3%.

In company news, Nio (NIO) climbed 6.1% on Monday after saying it has renewed its co-manufacturing agreements with Jianghuai Automobile Group and Jianglai Advanced Manufacturing Technology in Hefei, China, through 2024.

Beyond Meat (BYND) rose more than 10% after the plant-based meat substitute company Monday said it was working with British grocery chain Tesco (TSCO.L) to launch a line of frozen ready meals in the UK this week.

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) was 2.5% higher after Telsey Advisory Group raised its price target for the retailer by $18 to $98 a share and reiterated an outperform rating.

To the downside, Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) fell 1.4% after saying CEO and company founder Todd Pedersen will step down as soon as the home security and monitoring firm selects his successor.

