Consumer Sector Update for 05/24/2021: BYND,TSCO.L,DKS,VVNT

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 1.1%.

In company news, Beyond Meat (BYND) rose more than 11% after the plant-based meat substitute company Monday said it was working with British grocery chain Tesco (TSCO.L) to launch a line of frozen ready meals in the UK this week through Tesco's Wicked Kitchen brand.

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) was 3.1% higher after Telsey Advisory Group raised its price target for the retailer by $18 to $98 a share and reiterated an outperform rating for the stock.

Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) fell 1.9% after saying CEO and company founder Todd Pedersen will step down as soon as the home security and monitoring firm selects his successor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.