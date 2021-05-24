Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 05/24/2021: BYND, GAN, SFT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.21% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing by 0.70% recently.

Beyond Meat (BYND) was up about 5% after saying it is working with Tesco to launch a line of frozen ready meals in the UK this week.

Gan (GAN) was rallying past 3% after announcing a binding agreement with the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan to roll out its GameSTACK enterprise software platform for the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort.

Shift Technologies (SFT) was down almost 7% after unveiling plans to offer $75 million of convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers.

