Consumer Sector Update for 05/23/2023: USFD, BJ, DKS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declining by 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.4%.

US Foods Holding (USFD) was declining by more than 3% after saying KKR Fresh Holdings has started an underwritten registered secondary offering of about 17.4 million common US Foods shares.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) was slipping past 5% as it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share, down from $0.87 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended April 29 was $4.72 billion. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ estimated $4.81 billion.

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) was advancing by 2% after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $3.40 per diluted share, up from $2.85 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.21.

