Consumer Sector Update for 05/23/2023: CHH, WH, DIS, YELP, LOW

Consumer stocks were declining late Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.8%.

In economic news, Redbook US same-store sales rose by 1.5% from a year earlier in the week ended May 20 after a 1.6% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In company news, Choice Hotels International (CHH) is seeking to buy Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH), the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Choice Hotels shares dropped over 4% while Wyndham was up over 5%.

Walt Disney (DIS) started a third round of layoffs, which may reach more than 2,500 employees, Deadline Hollywood reported, citing unnamed sources. The company's shares were down 2.1%.

Yelp (YELP) shares gained 5.6% after activist investor TCS Capital revealed an increased stake and urged the company to explore strategic alternatives, including a sale.

Lowe's (LOW) cut its full-year outlook on higher-than-expected lumber deflation and softening demand for discretionary sales, even though the home improvement retailer's fiscal Q1 results topped market estimates. Lowe's shares were up 2%.

