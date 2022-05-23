Consumer Sector Update for 05/23/2022: THS,CWH,SECO

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 2.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising less than 0.1%.

In company news, Treehouse Foods (THS) rose over 14% after a Truist Securities upgrade of the private-label foods and beverages company to buy from hold coupled with a $15 increase in its price target for the stock to $50 a share.

Camping World Holdings (CWH) declined 2.4% after the retailer Monday said it was acquiring the Richardson's RV Centers chain with eight locations in California and Indiana, including five current dealerships and another future location. The remaining two locations are two are parts and service centers, the company said.

Secoo Holding (SECO) slid 3% after the Chinese e-commerce and offline shopping company Monday said board chairman and CEO Richard Rixue Li has pulled his bid to acquire all of its outstanding shares he didn't already own and take the company private, citing recent market conditions.

