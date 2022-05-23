Consumer Sector Update for 05/23/2022: GME, CWH, NIU, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.92% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by 0.62%.

Gamestop (GME) shares were climbing near 2% after it launched its digital asset wallet to enable storing, sending, receiving and using cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens across decentralized apps.

Camping World Holdings (CWH) shares were more than 2% higher after saying it has agreed to acquire Richardson's RV Centers, including eight locations in California and Indiana.

Niu Technologies (NIU) reported a Q1 net loss of 0.38 renminbi ($0.06) per diluted American depositary share, widening from a 0.07 renminbi loss a year earlier. Niu Technologies shares were recently advancing past 2%.

