Markets
GME

Consumer Sector Update for 05/23/2022: GME, CWH, NIU, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.92% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by 0.62%.

Gamestop (GME) shares were climbing near 2% after it launched its digital asset wallet to enable storing, sending, receiving and using cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens across decentralized apps.

Camping World Holdings (CWH) shares were more than 2% higher after saying it has agreed to acquire Richardson's RV Centers, including eight locations in California and Indiana.

Niu Technologies (NIU) reported a Q1 net loss of 0.38 renminbi ($0.06) per diluted American depositary share, widening from a 0.07 renminbi loss a year earlier. Niu Technologies shares were recently advancing past 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME CWH NIU XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular