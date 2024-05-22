News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 05/22/2024: TGT, PDD, LULU

May 22, 2024 — 01:52 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were retreating Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) decreasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.7%.

In corporate news, Target's (TGT) fiscal Q1 earnings unexpectedly declined, while the retailer issued downbeat bottom-line guidance at the midpoint for the ongoing three-month period. Its shares fell past 7%.

PDD (PDD) reported sharp increases in Q1 results on Wednesday as the Chinese e-commerce platform benefited from improving consumer sentiment and demand. Its shares gained 1%.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) said late Tuesday that Global Creative Director Jonathan Cheung will drive its product design and innovation roadmap while continuing to oversee design, innovation, and product development following the departure of Chief Product Officer Sun Choe. Its shares tumbled 7.5%.

