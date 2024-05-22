Consumer Sector Update for 05/22/2024: PDD, TGT, WSM, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) both down 0.4%.

PDD Holdings (PDD) shares were up more than 5% after the company reported higher Q1 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Target (TGT) stock was down more than 9% after the company posted lower fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) shares were over 8% higher after the company reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $4.07 per diluted share, up from $2.64 a year earlier.

