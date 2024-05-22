Consumer Sector Update for 05/22/2024: MCD, YSG, TGT, PDD

Consumer stocks fell late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropping 1.4%.

In corporate news, McDonald's (MCD) franchisee group National Owners Association said an upcoming $5 value meal promotion may not be sustainable for operators in the long run without future contributions from McDonald's, CNBC reported Wednesday. McDonald's shares eased 0.2%.

Yatsen (YSG) shares tumbled 27% after the company reported a wider loss in Q1.

Target's (TGT) fiscal Q1 earnings unexpectedly declined, while the retailer issued downbeat bottom-line guidance at the midpoint for the ongoing three-month period. Its shares fell past 8%.

PDD (PDD) reported sharp increases in Q1 results as the Chinese e-commerce platform benefited from improving consumer sentiment and demand. Its shares gained 1.4%.

