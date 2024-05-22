News & Insights

Markets
MCD

Consumer Sector Update for 05/22/2024: MCD, YSG, TGT, PDD

May 22, 2024 — 03:57 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks fell late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropping 1.4%.

In corporate news, McDonald's (MCD) franchisee group National Owners Association said an upcoming $5 value meal promotion may not be sustainable for operators in the long run without future contributions from McDonald's, CNBC reported Wednesday. McDonald's shares eased 0.2%.

Yatsen (YSG) shares tumbled 27% after the company reported a wider loss in Q1.

Target's (TGT) fiscal Q1 earnings unexpectedly declined, while the retailer issued downbeat bottom-line guidance at the midpoint for the ongoing three-month period. Its shares fell past 8%.

PDD (PDD) reported sharp increases in Q1 results as the Chinese e-commerce platform benefited from improving consumer sentiment and demand. Its shares gained 1.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCD
YSG
TGT
PDD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.