Consumer Sector Update for 05/22/2023: WMT, COCO, DIS, GRIL

Consumer stocks were decreasing late Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 1.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.2%.

In company news, Walmart (WMT) has partnered with veterinary telehealth provider Pawp to offer Walmart+ subscribers access to virtual veterinarians for a year, CNBC reported. Walmart shares were down almost 1%.

Vita Coco (COCO) shares dropped 6.3% after saying that existing shareholder Verlinvest Beverages plans to sell in an underwritten offering of 4.5 million shares of Vita Coco.

Walt Disney (DIS) will accelerate depreciation on the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser by $100 million to $150 million in Q3 and Q4 as the company plans to close the hotel in September, according to Josh D'Amaro, chair of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Shares rose 0.5%.

Muscle Maker (GRIL) said its Sadot unit agreed to buy about 4,942 acres of agricultural land in Zambia for $8.5 million. Muscle Maker rose 1.8%.

