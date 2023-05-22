News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 05/22/2023: RYYAY, VLCN, DDS

May 22, 2023 — 08:54 am EDT

Consumer stocks were slightly higher pre-bell on Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) rising nearly 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) gaining 0.2%.

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) advanced 1.6% after reporting fiscal 2023 earnings of about 1.15 euros ($1.24) per diluted share, swinging from a per-share loss of 0.21 euros a year earlier. Revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31 was 10.78 billion euros, up from 4.8 billion euros.

Dillard's (DDS) was up 2.5%, after saying Saturday its board has approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the company to buy back up to $500 million of its class A common stock.

Volcon (VLCN) sank 30%, after saying it plans to offer securities in an underwritten public offering.

