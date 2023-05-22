Consumer Sector Update for 05/22/2023: COCO, DIS, GRIL

Consumer stocks were decreasing on Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 1.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.3%.

In company news, Vita Coco (COCO) shares dropped nearly 6% after saying that existing shareholder Verlinvest Beverages plans to sell in an underwritten offering 4.5 million shares of Vita Coco.

Walt Disney (DIS) will accelerate depreciation on the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser by $100 million to $150 million in Q3 and Q4 as the company plans to close the hotel in September, according to Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Shares were little changed.

Muscle Maker (GRIL) said Monday its Sadot unit agreed to buy about 4,942 acres of agricultural land in Zambia for $8.5 million. Muscle Maker rose nearly 1%.

