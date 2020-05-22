Markets
PDD

Consumer Sector Update for 05/22/2020: PDD,DECK,CHUY,FL

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were mixed in late trade, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF Friday hanging on to a less than 0.1% gain this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling 0.4%.

In company news, Pinduoduo (PDD) was 14% higher late Friday after the Chinese e-commerce company reported a 43.7% year-over-year increase in revenue, climbing to RMB6.54 billion and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $5.21 billion for the three months ended March 31. The average number of monthly active users jumped 68% over year-ago levels to 487.4 million.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK) rose 6% on Friday after the footwear company said it earned $0.57 per share during its fiscal Q4 ended March 31, down from $0.82 during the same quarter last year but exceeding the Capital IQ consensus for $0.09 normalized. Net sales declined 4.9% to $374.9 million but also beat the $355.4 million analyst mean.

Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) turned higher again this afternoon, climbing almost 2%, after the restaurant chain late Thursday reported a surprise Q1 penny profit, excluding one-time items, on $94.5 million in revenue. Analysts, on average, had been expecting an adjusted Q1 loss of $0.04 per share on $93.7 million in revenue, according to Capital IQ.

Foot Locker (FL) slid 9% after the company reported a larger-than-expected Q1 net loss and a steep drop in sales. Excluding one-time items, the company lost $0.67 per share on $1.18 billion in sales while Wall Street had been looking for an adjusted net loss of $0.23 and $1.31 billion in sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PDD DECK CHUY FL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular