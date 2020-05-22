Consumer Sector Update for 05/22/2020: DECK,CHUY,FL

Consumer stocks were mixed, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.2% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling 0.5%.

In company news, Deckers Outdoor (DECK) rallied Friday after the footwear company said it earned $0.57 per share during its fiscal Q4 ended March 31, down from $0.82 during the same quarter last year but exceeding the Capital IQ consensus for $0.09 normalized. Net sales declined 4.9% to $374.9 million but also beat the $355.4 million analyst mean.

Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) turned lower this afternoon, dropping almost 2% and reversing a morning advance after the restaurant chain late Thursday reported a surprise Q1 penny profit, excluding one-time items, on $94.5 million in revenue. Analysts, on average, had been expecting an adjusted Q1 loss of $0.04 per share on $93.7 million in revenue, according to Capital IQ.

Foot Locker (FL) slid nearly 13% after the company reported a larger-than-expected Q1 net loss and a steep drop in sales. Excluding one-time items, the company lost $0.67 per share on $1.18 billion in sales while Wall Street had been looking for an adjusted net loss of $0.23 and $1.31 billion in sales.

