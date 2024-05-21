News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 05/21/2024: JD, M, LOW, XLP, XLY

May 21, 2024 — 09:16 am EDT

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) inactive.

JD.com (JD) shares were down more than 5% after the company said it is planning a $1.50 billion offering of convertible senior unsecured notes due 2029.

Macy's (M) stock was up over 2% after the company raised its 2024 adjusted earnings forecast to $2.55 to $2.90 per diluted share from $2.45 to $2.85.

Lowe's (LOW) shares were over 2% higher after the company reported fiscal Q1 diluted earnings and sales that topped analysts' expectations.

