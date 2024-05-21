Consumer Sector Update for 05/21/2024: JD, M, LOW, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) inactive.

JD.com (JD) shares were down more than 5% after the company said it is planning a $1.50 billion offering of convertible senior unsecured notes due 2029.

Macy's (M) stock was up over 2% after the company raised its 2024 adjusted earnings forecast to $2.55 to $2.90 per diluted share from $2.45 to $2.85.

Lowe's (LOW) shares were over 2% higher after the company reported fiscal Q1 diluted earnings and sales that topped analysts' expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.