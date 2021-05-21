Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 05/21/2021: VFC, FL, BKE, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed in Friday's premarket trading as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.64% in recent trading.

VF (VFC) was marginally advancing as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.27 per share, up from $0.10 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.29.

Foot Locker (FL) was gaining over 2% in value as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share, reversing a $0.67 adjusted loss per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.09.

Buckle (BKE) was up more than 4% as it reported fiscal Q1 net earnings of $1.16 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.24 a year ago.

