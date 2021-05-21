Consumer Sector Update for 05/21/2021: KAR,WWE,VFC

Consumer stocks turned narrowly lower in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, KAR Auction Services (KAR) was 7.3% higher after an upgrade of the vehicle remarketing firm at BofA Securities to buy from underperform.

WWE (WWE) rose 5.8% after the sports entertainment company said Friday it would resume its live schedule for wrestling matches in 25 cities beginning July 16 in Houston.

VF (VFC) slid 7.7% after the branded apparel company reported non-GAAP fiscal Q4 net income of $0.27 per share, compared with $0.10 of adjusted profit per share during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share.

