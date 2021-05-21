Markets
KAR

Consumer Sector Update for 05/21/2021: KAR,WWE,VFC

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks turned narrowly lower in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, KAR Auction Services (KAR) was 7.3% higher after an upgrade of the vehicle remarketing firm at BofA Securities to buy from underperform.

WWE (WWE) rose 5.8% after the sports entertainment company said Friday it would resume its live schedule for wrestling matches in 25 cities beginning July 16 in Houston.

VF (VFC) slid 7.7% after the branded apparel company reported non-GAAP fiscal Q4 net income of $0.27 per share, compared with $0.10 of adjusted profit per share during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KAR WWE VFC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular