Consumer Sector Update for 05/21/2021: DECK,KAR,WWE,VFC

Consumer stocks turned narrowly mixed late in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF rising 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was slipping 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Deckers Outdoor (DECK) climbed 8% after late Thursday reporting improved fiscal Q4 earnings and sales exceeding Wall Street forecasts and the footwear company also increasing its stock buyback program by another $750 million for a total authorization of $810.7 million.

KAR Auction Services (KAR) was 7.2% higher after an upgrade of the vehicle remarketing firm at BofA Securities to buy from underperform.

WWE (WWE) rose 4.8% after the sports entertainment company said Friday it would resume its live schedule for wrestling matches in 25 cities beginning July 16 in Houston.

To the downside, VF (VFC) slid 8.5% after the branded apparel company reported non-GAAP fiscal Q4 net income of $0.27 per share, compared with $0.10 of adjusted profit per share during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share.

