Consumer Sector Update for 05/21/2020: UBER,GRUB,TJX,UA,UAA

Consumer stocks have turned mixed recently, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.9% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was climbing 0.2%.

In company news, Uber (UBER) was swinging between small gains and losses, most recently falling about 0.5%, after CNBC said the ride-sharing company is close to finalizing its proposed acquisition of the food-delivery service. Unnamed sources told the network's David Faber that Uber is offering to swap 1.9 of its shares for each GrubHub share while GrubHub is looking for a 1.95-to-1 exchange ratio. Grubhub shares also were narrowly lower.

TJX Cos. (TJX) rose 6.4% after the retailer reported "very strong sales" at its reopened stores following COVID-19 closures. The prospect for higher sales now helped limit any damage from a wider-than-expected Q1 net loss and below-consensus sales for the 13 weeks ended May 2.

Under Armour (UA,UAA) turned fractionally higher this afternoon, overcoming a 7.5% slide earlier Thursday after the athletic wear company announced plans for a $400 million private placement of convertible senior notes. A portion of the net proceeds will be used for capped call transactions to reduce potential dilution of existing shareholders if the notes are converted into stock. The remaining funds will be used to pay down debt owned under the company's revolving credit facility.

