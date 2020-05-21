Consumer Sector Update for 05/21/2020: BJ,UBER,GRUB,TJX,UA,UAA

Consumer stocks still were mixed in late Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.9% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was climbing 0.5%.

In company news, BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) climbed more than 21% after the warehouse retailer reported better-than-expected non-GAAP net income and sales for its just-concluded Q1, driven by a 27% increase in comparable-club sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.69 per share on $3.8 billion in net sales compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.37 per share adjusted profit and $3.33 billion in sales for the three months ended May 2.

TJX Cos. (TJX) rose 7% after the retailer reported "very strong sales" at its reopened stores following COVID-19 closures. The prospect for higher sales helped limit any damage Thursday also reporting a wider-than-expected Q1 net loss and below-consensus sales for the 13 weeks ended May 2.

Under Armour (UA,UAA) turned 3% higher this afternoon, overcoming a 7.5% slide earlier Thursday after the athletic wear company announced plans for a $400 million private placement of convertible senior notes. A portion of the net proceeds will be used for capped call transactions to reduce potential dilution of existing shareholders if the notes are converted into stock. The remaining funds will be used to pay down debt owed under the company's revolving credit facility.

Uber (UBER) was ending about 0.5% lower after CNBC said the ride-sharing company was close to finalizing its proposed acquisition of the food-delivery services GrubHub. Unnamed sources told the network's David Faber that Uber is offering to swap 1.9 of its shares for each GrubHub share while GrubHub is looking for a 1.95-to-1 exchange ratio. Grubhub shares also were narrowly lower.

