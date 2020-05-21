Consumer Sector Update for 05/21/2020: BBY, TJX, BJ, XLY, XLP

Consumer firms were mixed premarket Thursday, with consumer discretionary firms (XLY) recently inactive and shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) down 0.19%.

Best Buy (BBY) was declining by more than 3% after reporting fiscal Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.67, down from $1.02 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected $0.41.

TJX Companies (TJX) was gaining more than 6% even as it reported a fiscal Q1 net loss of $0.74 per share, compared with earnings of $0.57 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.15 per share. First-quarter results were negatively impacted by the temporary closure of its stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) was up more than 5% after it booked adjusted earnings of $0.69 per share that surged from $0.26 a year ago. This outpaced the average earnings estimate of $0.37 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

