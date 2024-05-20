Consumer Sector Update for 05/20/2024: NCLH, GIL, GLBE

Consumer stocks were slipping Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.7%.

In corporate news, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) shares surged almost 8% after it lifted its full-year earnings outlook amid robust demand conditions, and set financial targets for 2026 as part of a strategy to enhance shareholder returns.

Gildan Activewear (GIL) shareholders were advised by proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis to vote in favor of investor Browning West's board nominees, the activist shareholder said Monday. Gildan shares rose 0.7%.

Global-e Online (GLBE) spiked nearly 5% after it reported a narrowed Q1 loss as revenue increased during the period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.