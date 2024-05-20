News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 05/20/2024: GLBE, SPB, COKE, XLP, XLY

May 20, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.6% higher recently.

Global-e Online (GLBE) was rallying past 17% after it reported a narrowed Q1 loss as revenue increased during the period.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) was more than 1% higher after saying its Spectrum Brands Inc. subsidiary has launched a cash tender offer of up to $925 million of its senior notes.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) was up 0.3% after saying it has commenced a tender offer to purchase up to $2 billion worth of common shares.

