Consumer Sector Update for 05/20/2022: ROST,FL,DECK

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.0% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 4.0%.

In company news, Ross Stores (ROST) was sinking over 23%, dropping to its lowest share price since October 2017, after the retailer posted lower fiscal Q1 earnings and sales late Thursday.

Foot Locker (FL) was up 3.3% after the athletic wear chain said it expects full-year adjusted EPS at the upper end of its $4.25 to $4.60 forecast, compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for non-GAAP net income of $4.44 per share.

Deckers Brands (DECK) rose 9.5% after the footwear company reported fiscal Q4 net income beating Wall Street forecasts after more than doubling its year-ago profit and net sales growing over 31% year-over-year. It projected fiscal 2023 sales of $3.45 billion to $3.5 billion compared with analyst estimates expecting $3.44 billion in full-year sales.

