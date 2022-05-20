Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 05/20/2022: FL, RLX, JD, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.52% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing by 0.70% recently.

Foot Locker (FL) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per diluted share, down from $1.96 a year ago. The 18 analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $1.55. Foot Locker was recently advancing by more than 2%.

RLX Technology (RLX) reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of 0.28 renminbi ($0.04) per American depositary share, down from 0.40 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts' estimates for the quarter were not readily available for comparison. RLX was recently up more than 3%.

JD.com (JD) was climbing past 2% after saying it is launching a program to offer 1 million products with green label, as it aims to boost sustainable consumption among Chinese consumers.

