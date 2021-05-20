Consumer Sector Update for 05/20/2021: KSS,DAO,GENI,HRL

Markets
Consumer stocks of every stripe were rallying late in Thursday's session, with the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) climbing 1.1% while the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) advanced 1%.

In company news, Kohl's (KSS) dropped 9.7% after the department store chain noted uncertainties in how the COVID-19 recovery unfolds as well as the potential effect of supply chain disruptions, upstaging better-than-expected Q1 results and upgraded FY21 earnings and sales forecasts.

To the upside, Youdao (DAO) rose more than 15% following a Morgan Stanley upgrade of the Chinese online education company's stock to overweight from equal-weight.

Genius Sports (GENI) was more than 10% higher after the London-based provider of sports data and software to sportsbooks reported better-than-expected financial results for its Q1 ended March 31 and raised its FY21 revenue forecast to a new range of $250 million to $260 million, blowing past the Capital IQ consensus for $192.6 million in revenue this year.

Hormel (HRL) climbed 7.4% after the canned food company, bolstered by above-consensus Q2 results, increased its FY21 sales outlook by $500 million to a new range of $10.2 billion to $10.8 billion, topping the average Wall Street etimates for sales of $10.16 billion.

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

