Consumer Sector Update for 05/20/2021: KSS, RL, HRL, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.25% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.04% higher recently.

Kohl's (KSS) was down more than 6% even as it swung to fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share from an adjusted loss of $3.22 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted earnings of $0.04.

Ralph Lauren (RL) swung to fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.38 per share from an adjusted loss of $0.68 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected an adjusted loss of $0.66 per share. Ralph Lauren was recently declining by more than 2%.

Hormel Foods (HRL) was up more than 1% after it posted fiscal Q2 earnings of $0.42 per share, unchanged from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.41.

