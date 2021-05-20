Consumer Sector Update for 05/20/2021: DAO,GENI,HRL

Markets
Consumer stocks were rising in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was advancing 1%.

In company news, Youdao (DAO) rose 13.7% following a Morgan Stanley upgrade of the educational content website to overweight from equal-weight.

Genius Sports (GENI) was more than 9.5% higher after the British sports betting website reported better-than-expected financial results for its Q1 ended March 31 and raised its FY21 revenue forecast to a new range of $250 million to $260 million, blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting $192.6 million in revenue this year.

Hormel (HRL) climbed 7.3% after the canned food company, bolstered by above-consensus Q2 results, increased its FY21 sales outlook by $500 million on both side of its prior forecast to a new range of $10.2 billion to $10.8 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts expecting $10.16 billion in sales.

