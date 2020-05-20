Consumer Sector Update for 05/20/2020: PENN,FND,RCL

Consumer stocks were mostly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.1% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding 1% in recent trade.

In company news, Penn National Gaming (PENN) rose almost 10% after Wednesday saying it has reopened its five casino properties in Louisiana and will reopen another five properties in Mississippi on Thursday.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) fell 2.5% after Wednesday saying it was extending its suspension of most sailings through July 31, citing ongoing global health concern. Voyages originating in China will remain on hold through the end of June, the company said.

Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) sliped 3.7% after the specialty retailer said it priced a secondary offering of nearly 5 million shares previously held by funds affiliated with Ares Management (ARES), Freeman Spogli Management and American West Investment as well as CEO Thomas Taylor and three other executives at the company. It did not provide the per-share price or other terms for the stock sale.

