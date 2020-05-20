Consumer Sector Update for 05/20/2020: LOW, PYX, TGT, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were flat to lower premarket Wednesday, as consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were flat and shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were up more 0.72%

Lowe's (LOW) was gaining 5% in value after posting fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.77, up from $1.22 reported a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected $1.32.

Pyxus International (PYX) is in talks with creditors about a potential bankruptcy filing, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Pyxus International was plunging more than 27% in recent trading.

Target (TGT) was marginally higher after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.59 per share, a drop of 61% from $1.53 per share a year earlier, while sales climbed to $19.6 billion from $17.6 billion in Q1 2019. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected adjusted earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $19 billion.

