Consumer Sector Update for 05/20/2020: CIDM,AMZN,PENN,FND,RCL

Consumer stocks were moderately higher compared with most other sectors, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF Wednesday climbing 1.1% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding 1.4% in late trade.

In company news, Cinedigm (CIDM) soared over 237% after saying Amazon.com's (AMZN) IMDb TV Wednesday began carrying Cinedigm's four new, ad-supported channels - CONtv, the Dove Channel, Comedy Dynamics and Docurama.

Penn National Gaming (PENN) rose almost 12% after Wednesday saying it has reopened its five casino properties in Louisiana and will reopen another five properties in Mississippi on Thursday.

Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) declined fractionally after the specialty retailer said it priced a secondary offering of nearly 5 million shares previously held by funds affiliated with Ares Management (ARES), Freeman Spogli Management and American West Investment as well as CEO Thomas Taylor and three other executives at the company. It did not provide the per-share price or other terms for the stock sale.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) fell 3.4% after Wednesday saying it was extending its suspension of most sailings through July 31, citing ongoing global health concern. Voyages originating in China will remain on hold through the end of June, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.